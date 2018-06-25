Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold's trailer was released on Monday. The trailer is widely applauded and getting a good response from the audience. The makers of the film have tried to boost the national game with a story that is waggly relates to India's Olympic victories and glorious gold medals.

Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film Gold’s trailer was released on Monday, June 25, and was applauded by Bollywood celebrities and fans. The film Gold is plotted around the historic victories of Indian Hockey and makers have tried to show the struggle and hard work that the team went through. The film will hit the big screens on August 15, 2018, through which the director Reema Kagti will be showcasing the dream that united the country.

A few days back, producer Farhan Akhtar had shared the latest poster of the movie saying ‘the birth of a nation’ on Twitter. The film Gold features Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in the lead role, while Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Singh and Amit Sadh will be playing the supporting characters.

Interesting facts about the upcoming film Gold

Akshay Kumar’s intense look

Actor Akshay Kumar’s intense and a straight look suits the story perfectly, in which makers have tried to show him as a hockey coach, who leads independent India to a historic victory at Olympic games and as the title says they bag a Gold medal.

Recalling the golden era of Indian hockey

The film recalls memorable events of Indian Hockey and shows how the team clinched the gold medals 8-time. Although it’s a fiction film, but it’s waggly inspired by the Olympic victories.

Mouni Roy’s debut

Television actor Mouni Roy is making her Bollywood debut with film Gold. The actress came to the limelight with her superb acting in the TV show Naagin and now she is ready to rock the big screens.

Khiladi Kumar’s golden birthday

Gold’s first poster was released on Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday. The actor shared the first poster on Twitter saying every cloud has a silver lining but with your love my clouds got a lining of Gold! As he turned 50, he used hash tag #TurnsGold to promote the film.

The expert advice

Director Reema Kagti and producer Farhan Akhtar, who are known for their excellence, took advice from the former Indian hockey captain Balbir Singh. The man, who had witnessed the Indian victories shared his experience and feeling of winning the gold with makers of the film for the best outcome.

Training under experts

The actors of the film took professional hockey training from the International players, so that they can act real. As per reports, former Indian skipper Sandeep Singh taught the hockey skills to the actors.

Wrap up in style film

Actor Akshay Kumar announced the wrap of the film in an energetic and different manner. Khilladi Kumar shared a video on social media in which he is doing stunt on a chair at a beach.

