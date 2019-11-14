Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar is known in the entertainment industry for his back to back film releases and now after Housefull 4, he's back with Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and it releases on December 27. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is also releasing on December 20.

Akshay Kumar is currently basking into the success of his last released film Housefull 4 which tickled the funny bones of the audience with comedy punch lines. Now the actor is geared up for his next release which is Good Newwz. After giving previous hits with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay is back with Bebo as the film stars Akshay and Kareena in the lead roles. Apart from them, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also be seen as another couple in the film.

Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, just a week after the release of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. We all know that both Akshay and Salman are superstars of Bollywood and their friendship from the last many years has been constant. Although avoiding the clash at the box-office, both are coming with their long-time awaited films in just a difference of one week. So here the point raises that will Akshay Kumar be able to take over Salman’s film?

Fans were eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Salman’s hit franchise Dabangg from a long time. On the other hand, Akshay’s collaboration with Kareena has excited fans and Diljit’s fans are also over-excited to see him in his next and after giving a hit like Kabir Singh, Kiara has also managed to gain a good fan base who are extremely excited to see her in Good Newwz.

Today, on the occasion of Children’s Day, Akshay has shared the first poster of the film followed by two more posters. We can see in the posters that Akshay and Dilljit’s face is squeezed between the two baby bumps of Kareena and Kiara. Well, let’s wait and watch who wins this game and who breaks the record at the box-office in terms of collections.

