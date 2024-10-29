Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

On the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Singham Again', which will hit the theatres this Diwali.

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined the initiative to feed monkey population in Ayodhya, the place associated with Lord Ram.

As per the information shared by Akshay’s team, Akshay not only donated Rs 1 crore to feed the monkeys in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, ahead of Diwali but also paid tribute to his parents and his father-in-law, late veteran star Rajesh Khanna by having their names written on the feeding van.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. Founder-trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta said they will ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

“I have always known Akshay Kumar to be an extremely kind and generous man be it his staff, his crew or co-actors that work with him or each of his family members. He not only donated instantly and generously, but also he dedicated this great sewa in the name of both his parents Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia and his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna. Akshay is not just a generous donor but also an equally socially conscious citizen of India. He was equally concerned about the citizens and city of Ayodhya and thus we will ensure that no citizen gets inconvenienced while we feed the monkeys and there is no littering on the streets of Ayodhya as a result of feeding the monkeys.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Singham Again’, which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

He also has ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Welcome To the Jungle’ and ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in his kitty.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?  

Filed under

akshay kumar Ayodhya Ram Mandir bollywood celebrity news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For More!

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For...

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting

Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox