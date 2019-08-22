Akshay Kumar has become the world's 4th highest-paid actor in the world according to a list released by Forbes magazine. He has earned $65 million (approximately Rs. 467 crores) in the year 2019 and still has two films to be released this year.

Bollywood actor and fitness freak Akshay Kumar grabbed the fourth spot in the Forbes magazine in the world’s highest-paid actors list. He is the only Bollywood actor in the top ten list published by the Forbes magazine. Hollywood action movie hero Dwayne Johnson leads the list with a total earning of $89.4 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

With a total earning of $65 million (approximately Rs. 467 crores) Kumar managed to get his name in top ten list of world’s highest-paid actors.

The number of movies Akshay Kumar has does is not surprising and hidden from anyone of us. He has done two movies this year and both were successful at the box office. Chris Hemsworth, who played the character of Thor in the movie Endgame took in $76.4 million, while Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. earned $66 million

Total box office collection for the movie Kesari was approximately 150 crores and in addition to that Mission Mangal could manage to enter the 100-crore club in just 5 days of its release and still running at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar still has two more films yet to be released this year which include Housefull 4 and Good News. Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali this year. It is directed by Farhad Samji. Good news is scheduled for release this year in December. Akshay Kumar starrer movie has a very strong star cast of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is going to be directed by Raj Advani, a debutant director.

