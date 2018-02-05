Megastar Akshay Kumar on Monday held the first ever screening of his upcoming film Padman for school children in Gujarat. The actor shared the news on Twitter along with a picture with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and R Balki. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on February 9.

Helmed by R Balki, Padman will be produced by Twinkle Khanna and is slated to release on February 9, 2018. Akshay Kumar’s three releases in 2018 include Gold, Padman and 2.0 and fans are extremely excited. Padman is inspired by the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.