Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has cancelled Housefull 4 shoot after sexual harassment accusations against filmmaker Sajid Khan took social media by storm. He took to his official Twitter account where he has mentioned that he would not work on film until the further investigation in the case. The stern action has come after actor Saloni Chopra's allegations where she has claimed that Sajid Khan misbehaved with her when she worked with him as an assistant director.

After accusations against Housefull director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, actor Akshay Kumar has decided to cancel the shoot of the film. Informing about the same on Twitter, Akshay Kumar has mentioned in his post that has just returned from Itlay and has cancelled the shoot the shoot of Housefull 4 until further investigation. He further mentioned that this is something which requires a stringent action. Also, he would not work with any of the offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.

This has come after the alleged accusations of actor Saloni Chopra who has claimed that Sajid Khan misbehaved with her when she worked as an assistant director. She shared her horrendous experience on a blogging platform Medium, in the wake of #Me Too movement.

Responding to the accusations, filmmaker Sajid Khan too took to Twitter, he mentioned in his tweet that in the wake of the allegations against him, there is immense pressure being put on his family, producer and the actors of his film Housefull 4. In the post, he said that he had taken a moral responsibility of stepping down from his directorial post till the time he proved his innocence. He even requested the media to not pass judgments till the truth is out in the open.



Sajid Khan is not the only popular face who had been accused of sexual harassment. Recently, singer Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath had been accused on the same charges. Among them, Rajat Kapoor and Kailash Kher have already issued an apology for the same.

The Me Too movement kickstarted in India started when Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her during the filming of 2008 Horn Ok Pleasss. She registered the case in 2008 but the stringent action was not taken. Now, in 2018 also, she has filed an FIR in Oshiwara police station.

