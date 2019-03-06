Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a photo on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen as essaying a great martial art instructor as well as famous actor Bruce Lee's look with a caption saying Bruce Lee Jaisa Strong. Some couple of days ago, he also shared a picture in which he can be seen carrying the look of Einstein with the caption, Einstein Jaisa smart.

We all know Mr Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is the fittest actor of Bollywood. He is often seen sharing his daily routine and fitness tips on social media. Akshay takes full care of his fans and keeps them entertained on his social media accounts. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share a photo in which he can be seen holding a tool which is used as a weapon in martial arts. He is essaying Bruce Lee’s look with the same hairstyle and yellow T-shirt in the latest post with a caption saying Bruce Lee Jaisa Strong.

Well, some couple of days ago, he also uploaded a photo of himself in Einstein’s avatar with a caption smart ss Einstein. As per sources, Akshay Kumar shot for an advertisement of Lifeguard inverters and inverter batteries which has the tagline Einstein Jaisa Smart and Bruce Lee Jaisa Strong. Khiladi Kumar posted the pictures to promote the advertisement. Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s latest Instagram post:

Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fan following with the upcoming movie titled Kesari. Helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Kesari starring Parineeti Chopra is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The war film is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, this year. Apart from this, he will also feature in Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani starrer Good News.

