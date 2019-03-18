Akshay Kumar is the highest taxpayer in the country, proves Riteish Deshmukh: Akshay Kumar and the tales of him being one of the highest taxpayers in the country are not new for his fans. There have been multiple times when people witness Bollywood bigwigs revealing details regarding Akshay's possessions. However, it was Riteish Deshmukh who has let the cat out of the bag and told people what makes Akshay, the highest taxpayer in the country

Akshay Kumar and the tales of him being one of the highest taxpayers in the country are not new for his fans. There have been multiple times when people witness Bollywood bigwigs revealing details regarding Akshay’s possessions. However, it was Riteish Deshmukh who has let the cat out of the bag and told people what makes Akshay, the highest taxpayer in the country. The secret unfolded soon after Parineeti posted a picture on her Twitter handle while handing over money to Akshay which he claims that she owes to him.

Among those to leave a reply was the Masti actor Deshmukh who replied saying this is how Akshay becomes the highest taxpayer in the country adding it is his co-stars who had contributed heavily. He further revealed that Akshay always had some innovative games that he could start his own mini-Olympics.

Well, the fun didn’t end here as Akshay replied to his tweet saying, “Thank you. That reminds me, what are you doing this afternoon? How about a game of Ludo”.

The tweet seemed to left Riteish scared as he instantly denied Akshay’s request saying that only if he would play Ludo blindfolded adding that even then the odds were not his favour.

On the work front, Akshay’s Kesari is all set to hit the big screens on March 21, 2019. Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in Housefull 4 along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hedge in key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More