Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has issued a statement on Canadian citizenship controversy. In his statement, Akshay said that he has never hidden that he holds a Canadian Passport. However, he has not visited Canada in the last seven years. He works in India and pays his taxes in India. The actor was recently seen in the film Kesari alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Amid the heightened political mood in the country, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has landed himself in a controversy due to not voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections because of his Canadian citizenship. Reacting to the criticism, Akshay issued a statement recently on his Twitter profile. In the statement, the actor said that he doesn’t understand the interest and negativity around his citizenship.

Akshay clarified that he has never hidden the fact that he holds a Canadian Passport. However, he has also not visited Canada in the last seven years. He works in India and pays the taxes in India. Calling it disappointing, Akshay said that he has never been asked to prove his love for India to anyone all these years and now it is constantly being dragged into a needless controversy.

Emphasising that his citizenship is a personal, legal, non-political matter that is of no consequence to others, Akshay added that he would continue to contribute to making India stronger and the causes he believes in.

In a reaction to the statement, an old video has gone viral in which Akshay can be seen saying that Toronto is his home and he would settle there after taking retirement from the Bollywood industry. The controversy picked up the heat after Akshay did a non-political interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Akshay Kumar’s statement-

"Toronto is my home, after I retire from this industry I will settle in Canada" pic.twitter.com/Ypet1U0oBJ — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) May 3, 2019

Sir I request you to give up Canadian passport and slap these liberal & haters. after that you can also post voting selfie, Sir Canada loves you. — BaBu 🇮🇳 (@BabuSaheb90) May 3, 2019

As a Canadian citizen you can live in India, work here, pay taxes without visiting Canada and still remain a Canadian citizen. A luxury that I as an Indian don't have. If you didn't need to prove your love for India, why be embarrassed about holding a Canadian passport? — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) May 3, 2019

Question: You live in India, work in India, earn in India, pay in India, wave your flags in India, wear India and swear by India. What made you want not to have an Indian Passport? — Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) May 3, 2019

@akshaykumar appreciate your honesty but then u are a foreign passport holder. Why shd hardworking Indian passport holders listen to your lecture on #Patriotism? At least they are not surrendering their Indian Passport to have a Firang one.Let Indians decide the future of Indians — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) May 3, 2019

We also didn't understand the unwarrant and unnecessary interest of a Canadian in our Prime Minister's life and that too during Elections , par humne dekha na interview , ab tu bhi seh — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 3, 2019

Akshayji, your supports, efforts, contributions for a cleaner, stronger India would by default, attract controversies.. Bcs there are so many person, wants otherwise..

But, India is with You.. 🙏🏼🇮🇳👍🏼 — S D B (@SDB86536939) May 4, 2019

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar has starred in patriotic and socially relevant films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Rustom, Baby and many more. After the blockbuster success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi and Laaxmi Bomb.

