Amid the heightened political mood in the country, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has landed himself in a controversy due to not voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections because of his Canadian citizenship. Reacting to the criticism, Akshay issued a statement recently on his Twitter profile. In the statement, the actor said that he doesn’t understand the interest and negativity around his citizenship.
Akshay clarified that he has never hidden the fact that he holds a Canadian Passport. However, he has also not visited Canada in the last seven years. He works in India and pays the taxes in India. Calling it disappointing, Akshay said that he has never been asked to prove his love for India to anyone all these years and now it is constantly being dragged into a needless controversy.
Emphasising that his citizenship is a personal, legal, non-political matter that is of no consequence to others, Akshay added that he would continue to contribute to making India stronger and the causes he believes in.
In a reaction to the statement, an old video has gone viral in which Akshay can be seen saying that Toronto is his home and he would settle there after taking retirement from the Bollywood industry. The controversy picked up the heat after Akshay did a non-political interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Akshay Kumar’s statement-
In the recent past, Akshay Kumar has starred in patriotic and socially relevant films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Rustom, Baby and many more. After the blockbuster success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi and Laaxmi Bomb.