The Desi Boyz duo Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are back with their simultaneous releases on Independence Day 2019. Ahead of their film release, they have shared special posts for each other on social media.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are going loggerheads against each other this Independence Day once again with the release of their upcoming films Mission Mangal and Batla House. However, that doesn’t seem to impact their on-screen bond at all. Putting all speculations of a rift to an end, Akshay and John came together today in Mumbai to simultaneously promote their upcoming films.

As a proof of their bromance, the two actors have also shared an adorable photo that is melting hearts on the Internet. In the photo, Akshay can be seen hopping on John’s back and having a gala time. Interestingly, the duo are also twinning in black. While sharing the photo on his account, Akshay called John his brother from another mother and asked everyone to make some noise for the desi boys. He added that they are always a riot together.

Reacting to the box office clash between Mission Mangal and Batla House, John told a news portal that there will also be a box office clash of his films on Diwali, Eid and Christmas. He will make everyone comfortable with him at some point or the other. Everyone has to get comfortable with each other because they are a small family and get along well.

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz…together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

Make some noise for the Desi boys!!…love you always @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iPvJpJmoUU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 9, 2019

Last year too, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s films Gold and Satyamev Jayate clashed at cinema screens and both emerged as a box office hit. While Mission Mangal is a story inspired by India’s mission to Mars expedition and stars Akshay Kumar alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi among many others, Batla House is inspired by Batla House Encounter Case and also stars Mrunal Thakur.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App