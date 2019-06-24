Kesari is all set to release in Japan on August 16, 2019. The Akshay Kumar starrer will hit the Japanese theatres in August this year. Bollywood star has announced the news on social media and has also shared the poster of the film. The film was praised by writers and directors across the country.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s 2019 blockbuster Kesari is all set to impress the Japanese audiences. As per reports, an action film will be released in Japan on August 16, 2019. The actor has announced the Japanese poster along with the new release date on social media. Bollywood Khiladi took to social media and share the news. The actor also shared the Japanese poster of Kesari. Akshay wrote: “Kesari, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August 2019! @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeStudiosInt @DharmaMovies @SinghAnurag79 @ParineetiChopra @iAmAzure #CapeOfGoodFilms”

The Akshay Kumar starrer was praised by writers, directors and other film personalities across the country. The film was released worldwide in around 4200 screens. The movie was released on March 21, 2019.

Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi where a small number of an army comprised of 21 Sikhs fought a war against more than 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sikh freedom fighter Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. The Anurag Singh directorial, Kesari has other actors including Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, and Jaspreet Singh. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Before Kesari, a number of Bollywood films have made their way into Japan and have managed to do great numbers at the Japanese theatres including 3 Idiots, Padman, English Vinglish, Dangal, Robot, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Om Shanti Om and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App