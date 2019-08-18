Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were on their work mode as they were spotted with the team of Laxmmi Bomb in the boat. The actors will be seen together in Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana.

Laxmmi Bomb, the comedy horror film directed by Raaghav Lawrence, it is a remake of the Tamil Film Kanchana. The movie is starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie will release next year on June 5, 2020. The film has joined hands with production companies Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films.

The team of Laxmmi Bomb is currently shooting for the second schedule of the film. Akshay and Kiara were spotted riding the Madh Jetty with the crew of the film. Akshay was sitting in the corner of the boat with his earphones on and was wearing black track pants and T-shirt with a jacket over it and Kiara was wearing a black tube top with denim shirt over it and camouflage track pants, she was carrying a fringe side bag with her beautiful smile over it and was caught smiling for the camera.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani is in the lead roles for the Tamil remake but the Villain role is played by Tarun Arora who has worked in Jab We Met as Anshuman, he is playing a totally different role from Jab We Met.

Laxmmi Bomb’s co-producer is Shabbina Khan and Tushar Kapoor. It was also in news that director of the film Raaghav Lawrence was all set to leave the movie because the makers released the poster of the film without consulting him but Akshay made it all clear about the creative differences and he is back and is ready to make his Bollywood Debut with Laxmmi Bomb.

