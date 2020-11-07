Ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Laxmii,' actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan on Saturday arrived in New Delhi for promoting their film. Producer of the film Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture right after the arrival of the team in Delhi.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming film ‘Laxmii,’ actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan on Saturday arrived in New Delhi for promoting their film. Producer of the film Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture right after the arrival of the team in Delhi.

The picture shows Kumar, Advani, Kapoor and Khan alighting from airplane. “The team of #Laxmii has arrived in style! Stay tuned! #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali,” Kapoor wrote in the caption.

While Akshay is seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, Kiara is seen dressed in an all-green ensemble. Prior to the release, the makers have renamed Akshay Kumar starring ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to ‘Laxmii’ on Thursday. Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to ‘Laxmii’.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in upcoming drama ‘Mayday’

The ‘Khiladi’ actor is playing the characters of ‘Asif’ and ‘Laxmmi’, one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge. The character of ‘Asif’ does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms — The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles.” The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)