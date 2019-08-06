After creating a buzz with Kesari, Akshay Kumar has been roped in another project, which is based on the life of Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor. The film will be directed by Neeraj Pandey and will be an action thriller. Read the entire details below–

Akshay Kumar is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. Currently, Akshay Kumar is the busiest as he has a list of lined up films that includes–Mission Mangal, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bmb, Bachchan Pandey, Ikka and Housefull 4. As per recent reports, action king Akshay Kumar has been roped into another project, which is based on Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor.

The film will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey, who is best known for his films like Baby, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special 26. Reports reveal that the film will be an action thriller and will showcase the highlights of Ajit’s career and his struggles. The team of the film is currently working on the script and soon the project will be in its production stage.

The filmmaker will first concentrate upon making Chanakya with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, which was announced a long time back. Till the time, Akshay Kumar will complete his ongoing commitments and will soon start with the project. A source close to the makers revealed that first, the director wants to lock the script before making an official announcement for the film.

Meanwhile, Khiladi actor is busy promoting his upcoming science-fiction Mission Mangal. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a scientist and is based on India’s interplanetary expedition–Mars Orbiter Mission also known as Operation Mangalyaan which also features Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15 with John Abraham’s film Batla House.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for cop drama Sooryavanshi, which is said to be the costliest cop film of Indian cinemas directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, Akshay Kumar shares the screens with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.

