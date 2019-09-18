Here's what made Akshay Kumar take the Mumbai Metro to reach Versova from Ghatkopar. Scroll down to read how the Mission Mangal saved almost 2 hours by travelling in a metro.

Akshay Kumar takes Mumbai Metro like a boss, says reached Versova in 20 minutes from Ghatkopar: If you have ever wondered what makes Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, then you need to check out his recent stint. The actor did something that any other Bollywood actor would consider twice before attempting. Well, let’s not build the suspense anymore! The Mission Mangal actor was seen travelling in metro from Ghatkopar to Versova. Yes, you have heard it right, the actor took a metro that too the Mumbai metro, one of the busiest of all. Now, if you are his fan then stop cursing yourself to skip the metro today.

The actor shared a video of his experience via his Twitter handle. In the video, the actor was seen standing in a corner of the metro coach along with the director of his upcoming film Good News. He further explained how he planned to take the metro from Ghatkopar to Versova.

He said the map was showing 2 hours 5 minutes to reach Versova through the car. It was then his director suggested to take a metro instead, he added. He said that it took only 20 minutes to reach Versova. He further explained how the metro did not get affected by the heavy downpour as it was situated on a high elevation.

My ride for today, the @MumMetro…travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic 😎 pic.twitter.com/tOOcGdOXXl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2019

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Good Newwz, which is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. He will be seen along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Recently, his look from another film Prithviraj was also dropped by the makers on several social media platforms.

Apart from that, he will be seen in Housefull 4 alon with Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Rana Duggabati. Recently, his film Mission Mangal also did well at the box office.

