Akshay Kumar recently shared a video in which he is seen performing the Bottle Cap challenge like a boss inspired by Hollywood star Jason Statham. Check out the recent post here–

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is best known for his action sequences and leaves no chance of impressing his fans with never seen before stunts in his films. From quite some time, the Internet has become the best place to take up challenges. Starting from Mannequin challenge, throwback challenge to Harlem Shake everyone tries to come up with something innovative to complete his or her challenge. A new challenge which is currently trending on the Internet is Bottle Cap Challenge, in which the challenger opens the bottle cap with their leg.

Recently, the challenge was taken up by Hollywood star Jason Statham who performed it brilliantly. Post to that, the challenge has now entered Bollywood and recently Akshay Kumar took up the challenge and shared a video performing it. The actor took inspiration from the star Jason and performed the challenge like a boss.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi with costar Katrina Kaif. The film is an action drama film which is directed by Rohit Shetty and will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.

In the film, Akshay Kumar will portray the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who is the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad and Katrina Kaif will play the role of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife. The film also features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover and Aarushi Sharma in supporting roles.

