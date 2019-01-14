Akshay Kumar videos: Akshay Kumar made sure he continued his yearly father-daughter ritual with his baby girl Nitara of flying kites on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated all across the world today i.e. January 14. Kesari: The Battle of Saragarhi actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the adorable video that set the Internet on fire on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Akshay Kumar videos: Akshay Kumar made sure he continued his yearly father-daughter ritual with his baby girl Nitara of flying kites on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated all across the world today i.e. January 14. The gold star who is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Kesari: The Battle of Saragarhi, took to his official Instagram handle to share the adorable video of duo flying kite on the auspicious occasion at the terrace of his house in Mumbai.

While Bollywood’s action king is seen flying the kite, his little munchkin is seen holding the spool. In the cute clip, after a while, Nitara is seen leaving the spool to help daddy in flying the kite high in the sky. Kumar insisted the cutie to hold the spool but she held the thread to enjoy the tradition. The adorable video of Akshay Kumar having a gala time with his daughter Nitara was posted today just a few hours ago and has garnered over 1.8 million likes on Instagram. In the post, he wrote, “Meet daddy’s little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! #HappyMakarSankranti everyone.” If you missed Akshay Kumar’s latest Instagram post, take a look at it here:

On the work front, helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. Apart from that, Kumar will star in Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani starrer Good News.

