Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is among the most talented stars who is currently juggling between his lined up films. Recently, the actor opened up about the reason he oped for his film Mission Mangal. Read the entire details below–

Mission Mangal: Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming science fiction film Mission Mangal. The film is based on the story of various scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who worked day and night for Mars Orbiter Mission. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Recently in an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that his aim behind doing the film was informing the children of his daughter’s age about India’s first interplanetary expedition and to make them aware about the profession of scientists. He further revealed that one of his director’s sister is in ISRO so she did all the necessary research and the homework regarding the film.

He further opened up about the recent promo of the film Sindoor. The actor revealed that the basic idea behind sharing the promo in fours languages was science doesn’t have any language or religion. When common people go to ISRO, everyone is welcomed and factors like caste, religion don’t matter.

After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will begin with the shoot of rom-com film Good News. The film is based on surrogacy and will be directed by Raj Mehta. In the film, Akshay Kumar will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s film Laxmmi Bomb. It is a comedy horror film which narrates the story of a man who has no fears of supernatural powers and then he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film is among the highly anticipated films that is scheduled to release in 2020. In the film, Akshay Kumar will share the screens with Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Tarun Arora.

