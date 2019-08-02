Akshay Kumar recently opened up about the clash of his film Bachchan Pandey with Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Lal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020. He revealed that he is happy for this clash and it will be interesting to see which film perform well at the box office.

Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. The 51-year-old actor is currently juggling between his lined up films like Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Good News. Some time back, Akshay Kumar also astonished his fans with the first poster of his film Bachchan Pandey. The film is the remake of Ajith’s 2014 hit Tamil film Veeram.

In the poster, Akshar Kumar looked rowdy dressed in a black silk lungi. The film is set to release on Christmas 2020 and will clash with Aamir Khan highly anticipated films Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Hollywood 1994 film Forrest Gump. It will be interesting to watch which film performs well and conquers the heart of the audience. Recently, Akshay Kumar opened up about the clash and revealed that he is very happy as Christmas 2020 will be very interesting. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s untitled film will also release on the same day so it will be three films with four superstars on Christmas 2020.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for his film Mission Mangal which is a science fiction alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Bala, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. After the release of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will then begin with the shoot of rom-com film Good News with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar will also appear in Housefull 4 with costars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Duggabati, Bobby Deol, Chunky Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever and Boman Irani in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on Diwali 2019. Akshay Kumar is counted amongst the most hardworking actors who is known for his action related performances but it seems that the actor wants to step out of his comfort zone and is currently trying different genres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App