Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently opened up about box office clash between Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House. Earlier, Saaho was supposed to release this Independence Day but recently, the makers postponed the date and will now release on August 30.

Recently, the reports revealed that Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho has avoided the clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House on August 15 and is now suppose to release August 30. While, the release date of the big film has been shifted, together both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham is all set to create a buzz this Independence Day. This is not the first time when the Desi Boys films are facing a clash, reports reveal that this is the second Independence Day box office clash between Akshay and John films after Gold and Satyameva Jayate.

Recently, during the trailer launch event of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar opened up about the box office clash with Batla House and said that –Make Some noise for the Desi Boys. Earlier to this, when John Abraham was asked the same question, he revealed that content is the king of the market and if the content formula works, the film will automatically become a hit. He further said that the final call is with the audience.

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is a drama film which narrates the entire incident and the contributions of the scientists to the Mars Orbiter Mission which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

After promoting Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will then appear in Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. After which, the actor will gear up for films like Housefull 4 and Hera Pheri 3.

