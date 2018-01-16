Akshay as of late began donning a bald look amid the promotions of PadMan. There was a huge buzz around his new do, and many began asking why he had shaved his head, and whether it was for a film. PadMan star recently put all the rumors to rest, while promoting the movie on a television show, The Drama Company, and explained why he decided to go bald.

When it comes re-designing oneself for films, Akshay Kumar always comes out on top. Be it doing full masala films, or championing social causes, the performing artist has gone up against a few differing symbols in his Bollywood profession. Akshay as of late began donning a bald look amid the promotions of PadMan. There was a huge buzz around his new do, and many began asking why he had shaved his head, and whether it was for a film.

The most popular notion was that Akshay was just going bald, and decided not to hide his receding hairline. According to various sources and rumors, the actor shaved his head, as he was readying for hair transplant in South Africa. This isn’t new in Bollywood, as Salman Khan had done the same. Akshay earned much praise, as he did not make an effort to hide his baldness in an event in Mumbai. A source said, “Akshay had bonded hair before. He never went for a surgery. Unfortunately, the hair that the artificial hair bonded with also started thinning, prompting the doctor to tell him that his hair follicles are too weak to hold bonded hair”

PadMan star recently put all the rumors to rest, while promoting the movie on a television show, The Drama Company, and explained why he decided to go bald. He explained that as he is shooting for Kesari, he has to wear a huge turban, which is uncomfortable and hot, so hence he decided to go bald. This is a reason that does make sense and given the fact that actors have to go through grueling condition while shooting for movies, every move towards comfort should be applauded.