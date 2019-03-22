Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is back with a bang and his latest film Kesari has hit the silver screen yesterday. Nervous for his ambitious project, Akshay Kumar promoted its release on social media with this funny post. Soon after that, the meme makers started using it as meme stuff and some of them will surely leave you in splits! The superstar wrote a caption that he has hidden in the bushes and his fans can catch him in the cinemas worldwide.

Kesari has been released and has crowned itself as the biggest blockbuster opening of 2019 with Rs 21.50 crore on its first day. Kesari has broken the records of Gully Boy that was opened to a staggering Rs. 19.50 and Total Dhamaal that earned Rs. 16.50 crore on day one of its release. Fans are flocking to theatres to watch Kesari, meanwhile the main protagonist of the film, Akshay Kumar has shared a picture on his social media account in which he can be seen peeking through the bushes.

The superstar wrote a caption that he has hidden in the bushes and his fans can catch him in the cinemas worldwide. He shared the picture to promote Kesari and invite his fans to go to theatres to watch Kesari.

#Kesari has released…

So I'm hiding in the bushes 😉

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide🧡 pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

While we try to understand the connection between the release of Kesari and its lead star sharing a picture that has him hiding in the bushes, the twitter has already set a meme factory on the photo. Some of them has reminded of the popular Simpsons GIF, some are calling it Akshay’s #13YearChallenge.

There is no such film that can be escaped from being trolled on social media. Some dialogues of Kesari has also been trolled on different social media websites. Chal Jhootha, Aaj Meri Pagdi Vi Kesari Jo Bahega Mera Lahu Vi Kesari, are some dialogues on which the memes have made people laugh. Not only the dialogues but also the expressions, actions and gestures of the Khiladi Kumar from Kesari’s trailer was on the top list of meme makers.

Here’s the official trailer of the movie, in case you missed it!

Kesari is an action-war film written and directed by Anurag Singh. The film is based on the battle of Saragrahi in which 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Indian contingent fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Parineeti Chopra has featured as the female main lead in the film. Kesari has made with a big production budget of Rs. 80 Crore.

Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Good News, Soorywanshi, Mission Mangal, Crack are some of the upcoming projects of the Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

