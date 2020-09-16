Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to son Aarav on his 18th birthday, by sharing an adorable throwback picture along with an emotional note. The ‘Good Newwz’ actor took a walk down a memory lane and posted to Instagram a childhood picture with the birthday boy. The all smiles picture, which seems to be from Holi celebration shows the father-son duo enjoying each other’s company.
Along with the picture, the ‘Holiday’ star penned a note for his son. He noted, “Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it’s time for you to carry me.”
Akshay Kumar penned a heart-warming birthday wish for son that read, “Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it.”
Can't believe this day has come 🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father ❤️
Sending all his love to his son on the 18th birthday, Akshay concluded the note writing, “All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father (along with a red heart emoji).”
Earlier in the day, Aarav’s mom Twinkle Khanna extended birthday wishes to him by sharing a glimpse of the family birthday celebration. The picture featured Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and the birthday boy– Aarav– along with sister Nitara. The sweet picture captured all of them as they all donned a makeshift moustache.
Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers