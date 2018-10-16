Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never misses a chance to make his fans go crazy and here's the proof. Khiladi Kumar's latest bald avatar for the upcoming film is making all the fans excited. Ever since the photos of the actor has leaked on social media, the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Well, we all know that action master Akshay Kumar never fails to surprise his fans with his new avatars, be him essaying a lawyer or a hockey player. The actor Singh Is King actor is now gearing up for the upcoming film Housefull 4. Although, as per sources he cancelled the shooting of the film after Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar were accused of sexual harassment while ongoing #MeToo movement. Seems like he is back to the sets and will be working with the Housefull 4 team.

Akshay Kumar’s leaked photo from the sets of Housefull 4 will make all Khiladi Kumar fans go crazy as the star is seen sporting a bald avatar with a moustache as he looks serious in the scene. Although, people have speculated that the look is inspired by a historical character but we are now eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming film in order to know what role Akki is essaying in the film. Meanwhile, check out the look and get excited for the upcoming film which has already created a lot of buzz in the industry.

Ever since Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, Patekar has been missing from the sets of Housefull 4 and now there are speculations that Anil Kapoor who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will ve replacing Patekar in the film. Nana Patekar’s father Malhar was also noted saying that his father’s decision to quit the movie was an appropriate thing to do. He said that Nana Sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the for the producers and the rest of the Housefull team.

