As Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan’ has been postponed, the actor has found the right way to utilise the break for a Goa vacation. PadMan was postponed from January and the striking actor in a recent interview said he has a lot of stress right now and soon will be in big trouble if Padmaavat will clash with his PadMan. Akshay Kumar has been listed as one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi film cinema. The hot celeb is also known for his appearances in films of the Khiladi series.
Akshay Kumar, who is currently awaiting the release of R Balki’s PadMan has his many projects in his bags including Reema Kagti’s Gold, Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 and the recently announced Kesari. Considered as one of the handsome actors in the Tinsel town, the dashing stuntman has also got a Hindi remake of South Indian film Kanchana 2 and will play the role of Raghava Lawrence, a choreographer turned actor and filmmaker. Scroll down to look through few of Akshay Kumar’s hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram Photos:
Akshay Kumar stuns his fans with his killer looks
Akshay Kumar has got all the reasons to dazzle his admirers
Akshay Kumar flaunts his super sexy avatar
Akshay Kumar in his super-bold avatar steals our hearts away
We know why Akshay Kumar is the action hero of Bollywood
Akshay Kumar straightens his gaze to mesmerise us
Khiladi Akshay Kumar has got a million reasons to stun us
Akshay Kumar carries himself smartly in a designer outfit
Akshay Kumar in a sleek white shirt is way too hot to handle
Akshay Kumar poses for the camera in a photoshoot
Akshay Kumar flaunts his dazzling smile to set the internet on fire
Akshay Kumar is unbelievably the superstar of B-town
Akshay Kumar in his usual super sexy avatar poses for the camera
Akshay Kumar in a smart outfit is too hot to handle
Akshay Kumar looks dashing in his designer outfit
Akshay Kumar is the heart stealer of Bollywood
Akshay Kumar has got his style to stuns us
Akshay Kumar creates some wow moment on the camera
Macho man Akshay Kumar is a heartthrob of Hindi film industry