Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China is all set to hit the theatres on this Diwali, October 25. It is going to be a clash of comedy VS comedy.

Diwali festival is filled with light and happiness and to make you happier Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao is coming up with their comedy films Housefull 4 and Made In China. Akshay Kumar the Khiladi is back with Housefull franchise Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao the man with a good script and brilliant acting is coming with Made In China film this Diwali to make your jaws hurt.

This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Rajkumar Rao’s film is clashing together and it is going to be a tough race for both of them. The common person in both of the films will be Boman Irani, he has been a part of Housefull franchise from its first installment and will now also be seen in the film Made In China.

1. Housefull 4:

The film is going to be the fourth installment in the franchise and this time the story theme will be based on the theme of reincarnation. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey and Boman Irani has been a part of it from its first installment but there will be some new talented faces too in the film like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, these stars are surely going to add more charm and humor to the film with their tremendous acting. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 25.

2. Made In China:

Rajkummar Rao’s comedy film Made In China shows the man who is playing the role of a Gujarati businessman, Raghu the man who goes to China to increase his business. The film also starres Mouni Roy as Rukmini, Amyra Dastur, Danni Wang and Bomar Irani in the film. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale, the National award-winning director, he won the award for his Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju. The film is going to release on October 25.

Rajkumar Rao and Akshay Kumar are all set to have their clashes on the silver screen with their comedy packed films. Akshay the superstar have stardom whereas Rajkumar Rao has a good storyline and in this race everyone will see who will win Diwali’s big hamper of making a blockbuster film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App