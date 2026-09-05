Akshay Kumar Recalls Catching Saif Ali Khan Outside Kareena Kapoor’s Room At 4:30 AM — What Was His ‘Jog’ Excuse On KBC 18?

The discussion between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on their recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 appearance turned out to be a reminiscence session as they shifted the topic from their next release Haiwaan to the old times and Saif’s relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan when they started dating.

As per Akshay Kumar, he once saw Saif come out of Kareena’s room at around 4:30 am. When asked why he was up so early, Saif allegedly came up with an extremely convenient excuse for himself that he and Kareena had gone for a run.

What Did Akshay Kumar Reveal About Saif And Kareena On KBC 18?

The discussion commenced when Amitabh Bachchan questioned Saif Ali Khan if his love story with Kareena Kapoor had begun during Tashan. Saif Ali Khan admitted to this and told them that his love story had indeed started at that time as well. As Akshay Kumar was also one of the actors from the film, Big B asked him if he knew anything about the initial stages of the couple’s love story. It was then that Akshay chose to reveal a rather amusing piece of gossip from the shoot.

Akshay used to rise early in the morning around 4:30 am, and Kareena’s room was right next to his room. “And one day, the door opened, and this gentleman came out,” said Akshay, talking about Saif. And when he had questioned Saif about what he was doing there, Saif apparently had told him, “Nothing, we are both going for a jog.”

What Was Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jog’ Excuse?

Just as Akshay began narrating the story in KBC 18, Saif instantly jumped in with a beaming smile, stating, “Yes, early morning jog.”

It was followed by Akshay, who quipped that he went there to wake Kareena up so that the two of them could go out for an early morning jog. This banter amused not only the hosts, but also the viewers sitting at home with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Saif, and the audience laughing. This instant became one of the most talked about parts of the show, evoking memories of when the couple’s romance was fresh.

Did Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fall In Love During Tashan?

Both Saif and Kareena had talked before about how their love story had blossomed while making Tashan. Tashan was an action movie released in 2008 starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is a hit among Bollywood fans.

Saif and Kareena had started dating sometime around that period, after which they finally got married in 2012. Saif and Kareena now have two sons named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Why Were Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan On KBC 18?

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan had come on KBC 18 in order to promote their new movie Haiwaan that will hit the big screens soon. It is a huge reunion of the actors on screen through the directorial venture of Priyadarshan, after a very long time.

Haiwaan movie is based on the Malayalam thriller movie ‘Oppam’ that was directed by Priyadarshan back in 2016. The movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The Hindi movie Haiwaan will be releasing in theaters on September 11, 2026. However, in their KBC 18 show, it wasn’t only the movie of Haiwaan that stole everyone’s attention but the 4:30 AM throwback to Saif and Kareena’s love by Akshay Kumar.

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