Akshay Kumar fans take no breath to wish their Khiladi a heartfelt birthday, well this question might strike you that why the actor is being called Khiladi after doing such phenomenal biopics and films based on social issues.

Akshay Kumar turns 52 today, he is celebrating his birthday with wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and son Aarav in London. The actor is also called Khiladi by his fans, today on his birthday he received most of his wishes on his popular name of Khiladi. Although nowadays Akshay Kumar seemed to do more biographical and social films rather than action films, people still call him Khiladi. Is this the persona of the actor which will never get changed or is this the identity he created through his action scene?

Akshay Kumar was one of the actors to reach the summit of success by his hard work and passion for work. Akshay had no Bollywood background and there was nobody behind his success, he started all alone and earned it all alone. Akshay Kumar faced many challenges when he came to the industry, most of his films went flop, there were dropdowns in life but he never gave up.

The actor encourages him on every step and with his vast vision he made his own existence in the industry. Akshay Kumar tried every genre and work in all the ways his director wanted him to do. He had been recognized a Khiladi because when did those films he was at the peak of his career and set the benchmark as the Khiladi in Bollywood.

Nowadays Akshay seemed to do films more on other genre but people will never forget his heroism looks of bringing Khiladi. Akshay Kumar did a lot of films with a title that has Khiladi embedded in it. Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Khiladi 786.

You will be amazed to know that all these things belong to Akshay Kumar that we enjoyed the most. But now our favorite action hero seems to do films like Mission Mangal, Padman, Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Gold, Airlift. Is this the age or the social values which are coming out being the true citizen of India. It is he wanted to use the platform to spread the message, is entertainment not the priority now.

Well, whatever are the reasons beside the selection of his films people will always love the action hero as Khiladi and will accept with a huge love whatever he will bring for them. Akshay Kumar announced another biopic on his birthday that is Prithvi Raj Chauhan. Other than that Akshay will be seen in Good news, Housefull 4, and Laxmmi Bomb.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App