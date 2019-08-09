At a recent interview, Akshay Kumar shared an experience when his father bought him a radio and actor is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. Read the entire details here:

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Mission mangal which will hit the screen on August 15, 2019. The movie is based on 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission, in which Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of man behind this mission Rakesh Dhawan.

As Akshay Kumar is playing the role of great scientist he was asked whether he talks about science with son Aarav. He said that this generation is far different from ours, my son doesn’t discuss with me, he tells me things. Its a different learning experience and he is like my science teacher.

Earlier when Akshay Kumar was asked about his Bollywood Debut he said that Aarav is too young and he is concentrating on his study.

Akshay in a recent interview recalled the time when his father gifted him Radio and he did experiment with that. He said that his father paid Rs 175 for red Radio transistor. I used to listen to songs on that. After a few days, I took out the black circular radio from the transistor and showed to my father. It would stick to the cupboard when I throw on it, here his what I had discovered. My father said that’s a magnet asked where I got it from?. I told him that I took it from the radio. Then he told me I had damaged the transistor.

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen working with actresses Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari which are the other five main characters of the film. The movie is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia and Anil Naidu.

