Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is counted amongst the versatile actors of the industry. The actor has featured in all 109 films, that includes 28 successful films. Recently, the actor revealed in an interview that while he was shooting for his movie Waqt: The Race Against Time, his father Hari Om Bhatia was suffering from Cancer at the same time.

Akshay Kumar appeared in Waqt: The Race Against Time in 2005 with Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah and Boman Irani. His performance in the movie was well praised and is counted amongst the most memorable ones in his career. The film collected Rs 23 crore and is one of the hit films of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s career. In a small interview, the actor revealed the reason why the film is so close to his heart. He said that just like his movie script, where Amitabh Bachchan was suffering from a disease, in real life as well his father, Hari Om Bhatia was suffering from Cancer. He further quoted that those scenes were shot in real as many times even if the shot was over, he couldn’t stop his emotions.

Talking about the work front, Akshay has a very tight schedule as currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The movie is among the much-anticipated films, which will hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019. Post to which, Akshay Kumar will also feature in Mission Mangal, Good News, Houseful 4 and Sooryavanshi. The hardworking actor has till now featured in a total of 28 commercially successful movies and has featured in total 109 films.

