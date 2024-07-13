Akshay Kumar Reveals His Toughest Film Experience; Find Out Which One!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is once again back on the big screen this week with his latest drama film, “Sarfira,” helmed by Sudha Kongara. Known for his versatility, Akshay has engaged his audience in a bunch of memorable performances across various genres that range from intense dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies to even high-octane action flicks. In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Akshay took the opportunity to reveal the film that he thought was his toughest project. He asserted that the toughest film of his career was a 2005 comedy he had done called “Garam Masala,” which was directed by Priyadarshan.



Akshay Kumar on the Challenges of “Garam Masala”

Reflecting on the difficulty of “Garam Masala,” Akshay Kumar shared, “Toughest? Honestly, the toughest was Garam Masala! I used to pant while doing it because Priyan [Priyadarshan, the director] Sir used to take long, long shots. It was more like a play. Though it was… I am dating four women at one time, and they are all in that house only. It used to be so much… I found that to be one of the most difficult films to do.”

He elaborated on the complexities of his role, explaining, “Every time, I don’t know how I will make you understand this, there is an expression change in each and every sentence… because you are in front of this girl and you are saying this, and suddenly she turns back, and then you look at another girl, and then with her you have to be a different character. Because she expects something else from me. Then she goes and Paresh Rawal comes and he had a different dynamic. So he used to take all of this in one shot. There are many shots which are like 10 minutes long. I would find doing action, or dance easier than these things because this is real concentration- physical as well as mental.”

The Complexity of “Garam Masala”

“Garam Masala” featured an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav. The film’s plot revolves around Akshay’s character, Makarand ‘Mac’ Deendayal Chatpatiya, who juggles relationships with multiple women simultaneously, leading to a series of comedic situations when his friend Shyam ‘Sam’ Salgaonkar (played by John Abraham) discovers his antics. The movie, which was released during Diwali in 2005, is remembered for its humor and the chaotic yet hilarious sequences that stem from Mac’s misadventures.