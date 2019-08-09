During the promotion of his upcoming film Mission Mangal Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar Jokingly said Taimu Ali Khan is a future of Bollywood.

Kesari actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Mission Mangal, during the promotion he has been asked, who is the future of Bollywood? His co-actor Taapsee Pannu excitedly starts creeping, Taimur Ali Khan. Akshay took the same name, eventually, he laughs and revealed his real choice. He said that he believes Vidya Balan is a future of Bollywood. Kahani actor Vidya Balan showed her gratitude for the given appreciation.

Undoubtedly, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most lovable kids of the Bollywood industry. He has the maximum traffic on social media, he was also the highest-paid kid for social media photoshoots in the year 2018. His Parents wants him to keep out of the stardom and wants to educate him in England’s Boarding school. Little Taimur has a charm on face which attracts everybody and made him a popular kid.

Akshay Kumar is one of the sorted actor’s who believes in entertaining people and never let himself fall in the controversies. Akshay is very clear about his thoughts and opinions, he openly tweets and reveals his opinion on whatever he wants. Akshay was last seen in blockbuster film Kesri and is now working for the promotion of his upcoming film Mission Mangal.

Apart from Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming Projects that includes Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif, Laxmi bomb alongside Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor, Good News starring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Housefull 4 with Kriti Sanon, Ritesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.

Taimur Ali Khan’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan even talks about his activities and stardom that are influenced by media. Mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan is really concerned about his normal life and trying to give him a feeling of peace in London.

