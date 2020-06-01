Akshay Kumar recently slammed reports of him booking a charter flight for his sister and her kids, said fake from the start to end.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently slammed the reports of Filhall 2, rubbished the reports of booking a chartered flight for his sister Alka Bhatia and her child during the outbreak. Recently, there were rumours that the actor has booked an entire flight for his sister to travel from Mumbai to Delhi looking at the current scenarios. Reports also suggested that the flight had four crew members to look after them. The report made the actor quite upset as he took to Twitter to slam the reports and said that all this is fake from the start to end.

Akshay Kumar revealed that his sister has not traveled anywhere since the lockdown began and she has only one kid. Later, he said he is contemplating legal action for putting out fake reports. Not just this, recently Akshay Kumar also rubbished the reports of the actor collaborating with Nupur Sanon to recreate Filhall for the second installment. Akshay Kumar said that all these are fake reports and he is in no plan for the second part.

Akshay Kumar is currently locked up at his Juhu residence with wife Twinkle Khanna and his kids Aarav and Nitara. Recently, he also shot for an awareness campaign with director R Balki. On the work front, he also had a script reading session with Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani for their film Bell Bottom, which is his upcoming spy-thriller film.

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which was supposed to release in March starring Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn has also been postponed. Moreover, his highly anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani has been bought by an OTT platform reportedly.

