Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, getting lots of love and best wishes from right after teaser released online. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and other Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram to extend a warm welcome to the newcomers, Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba.

The teaser is garnering millions of views and thousands of likes from the netizen. Bollywood celebrities gathered on social media to wish Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, for their first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that’s a great start for their career.

Introducing the new actor Karan Deol and actress Sahher Bambba, Sunny Deol tweeted, From their love to yours, dive into the magic and adventure of first love with the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas. Sunny Deol is very thankful to the Bollywood celebrities for showing their love and support to his son, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, the female lead.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser: Here are the celebs wishes to Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba for their first film:

What an exciting teaser! Wishing Karan and Sahher all the best with this beautiful film. @iamsunnydeol has made this with all his heart and soul… Love to the team! #PalPalDilKePass https://t.co/Ig0Ksdgg4f — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2019

Best wishes Karan. . Welcome to the Indian film industry with ‘pal pal dil ke paas’ @iamsunnydeol #KaranDeol https://t.co/lR1r31tUhG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 5, 2019

Extending a warm welcome to the 3rd generation of the Deol family… Loads of love & luck to #KaranDeol as you take the legacy forward, & to you, #SahherBambba for #PalPalDilKePaas. May this be the start of something bright and beautiful ♥ Big hug to @iamsunnydeol 🤗 love always https://t.co/JcjZknKUwQ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 5, 2019

Congratulations and all the best to the team of #PalPalDilKePaas! Love and luck to Sahher and Karan! Love and best wishes to Sunny sir! @iamsunnydeol https://t.co/fE7cCZbjL1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2019

Recreating the magic of first love…looks beautifully shot! Congratulations @iamsunnydeol for #PalPalDilKePaas and wishing Karan all the very best! The legacy definitely continues 🙂https://t.co/MQAby8pOED — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2019

