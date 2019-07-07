Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha was a huge success and it seems like the makers of the film are all set to recreate the same feat. The talks of a sequel are on in its full swing and reports are rife that Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will join forces once again for Rowdy Rathore sequel.

After the blockbuster success of Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, the sequel of the film is reportedly in the making. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film was a blockbuster at the box office and ended its lifetime business at Rs 133.25 crore. A remake of 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, Rowdy Rathore made a lot of buzz with its peppy songs and chemistry between lead stars.

While Rowdy Rathore was directed by Prabhu Deva, the latest reports suggest that Rowdy Rathore 2 will be directed by a new filmmaker and the search for the same is currently underway. The reports also say that Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be joining forces once again for the film. Rowdy Rathore was bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali under his banner SLB Films. It is yet to be confirmed whether Sonakshi Sinha will return in Rowdy Rathore 2 or not.

Akshay Kumar played a double role and Sonakshi Sinha essayed his love interest in the film. Along with Akshay and Sonakshi, the film also featured Paresh Ganatra, Yash Sharma, Nassar and Gurdeep Kohli in prominent roles. Tamil actor Vijay also made a special appearance in the film.

Post the success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News and Laxmmi Bomb. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has produced the recently-released film Malaal starring Meezaan and Sharmin Segal. After this, he will start directing the much-anticipated film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

