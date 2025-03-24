Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say Was Not On Their 2025 Bingo Cards

On March 20, Karan Johar revealed that Kesari Chapter 2 will introduce a new filmmaker. The film’s director, Karan Singh Tyagi, reportedly dedicated 4-5 years to crafting this historical drama, overcoming several delays due to the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari 2

The much-awaited teaser of Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, was released on Monday, March 24. Set against the backdrop of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the teaser hints at a gripping retelling of one of India’s darkest historical events.

Akshay Kumar, portraying the fearless lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair, takes center stage in this powerful courtroom drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A Unique and Intense Teaser

The teaser takes an unconventional approach by opening with no visuals, only featuring chilling sounds of screams, gunfire, and chaos. This 30-second sequence effectively sets a tense and haunting atmosphere, immersing viewers in the tragic historical event.

In the next scene, Akshay Kumar appears in a courtroom, fearlessly taking on the British Empire. When a voice declares, “You are still a slave to the British Empire,” he silences his opponent with just two impactful words ‘F**k You’, hinting at his powerful character in the film.

Karan Johar’s Exciting Announcement

Sharing the teaser on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “When truth roared louder than the empire – a revolution painted in courage was born. #KesariChapter2 TEASER OUT NOW, witness the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh.”

While the original Kesari (2019) depicted the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment fought against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen, Kesari Chapter 2 shifts focus to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, presenting a fresh narrative of India’s fight for freedom.

The first film, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, was a massive success upon release.

How Did The Fans React To Akshay Kumar Saying ‘Fuck You’ In Kesari 2 Teaser?

A Dedicated Director Behind the Project

On March 20, Karan Johar revealed that Kesari Chapter 2 will introduce a new filmmaker. The film’s director, Karan Singh Tyagi, reportedly dedicated 4-5 years to crafting this historical drama, overcoming several delays due to the pandemic.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

With a compelling historical backdrop and an intense courtroom battle, the film is expected to make a significant impact upon release.