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Home > Entertainment News > Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment

Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment

Akshay Kumar has sold two premium apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for a combined Rs 12.38 crore, nearly nine years after purchasing them. The latest transaction adds to the actor's growing list of high-value real estate deals in 2026, highlighting his continued strategy of monetising property investments.

Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IMDB)
Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 16:38 IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund West for a combined Rs 12.38 crore, continuing a string of high-value real estate transactions this year. Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix show that the sale deeds were registered on June 30, 2026. The apartments are located in Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential development by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road in Mulund West. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and comes with three dedicated parking spaces, taking the total parking allocation in the transaction to six.

According to the registration records, Sunny Home Care Private Limited purchased both apartments for Rs 6.19 crore each, while paying Rs 37.14 lakh in stamp duty per unit.

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Nearly Rs 3.4 crore gain over original purchase price

The documents reveal that Akshay Kumar had acquired both apartments in October 2017 for approximately Rs 4.49 crore each, taking his total investment to just under Rs 9 crore. With the latest sale, the actor has earned nearly Rs 1.70 crore in appreciation on each apartment, translating to an overall return of around 38% over nearly nine years.

Neither Akshay Kumar nor the buyer has publicly commented on the transaction.

A year of major property deals for the actor

The Mulund sale comes just weeks after another major property transaction by the actor. In June 2026, Akshay sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East, for a combined Rs 7.1 crore. One of those units, measuring 1,101 sq ft, fetched Rs 5.75 crore, while a second apartment spanning 252 sq ft was sold for Rs 1.35 crore. Both properties had also been purchased in 2017 and were sold after appreciating significantly in value.

Property records showed that those Borivali apartments delivered returns of nearly 92% over the purchase price, further underlining the actor’s profitable investment strategy.

Akshay Kumar’s growing property portfolio

Like several Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar has invested extensively in Mumbai’s residential real estate over the years. Industry experts note that premium developments by established builders have witnessed strong appreciation, particularly in suburban micro-markets such as Borivali and Mulund, making them attractive long-term investments.

While the actor remains busy with multiple film releases, his recent property transactions suggest he is also actively restructuring and monetising parts of his real estate portfolio.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

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Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment
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Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment

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Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment
Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment
Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment
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