Kesari dialogue teaser: 2019's one of the most anticipated films, Kesari is all set to hit silver screens and its dialogues have been creating a buzz on everyone's social media accounts. Recently, the dialogue Chal Jhootha took all limelight and now the film's one of the powerful dialogue teasers has been shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle which is on the tongues of people.

Today, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share the dialogue teaser video of Kesari, Jeet Toh Tabhi Gaye The Jab Ladne Ka faisla Kiya Tha which is gaining everyone’s attention on the Internet. The fans are calling it a very powerful dialogue and they are going crazy about the way Akshay delivered it.

If you missed watching the latest Kesari dialogue teaser, take a look at it here:

Kesari is the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 afghans in 1897. Kesari is the second Bollywood film of Anurag Singh as a director after Raqeeb which didn’t do well at box office. The film is produced by Dharma Production. Parineeti Chopra is the female lead of the film. Akshay Kumar is going to have a blast this year as his multi-starer comedy-drama films Houseful 4 and Good News will be released, while Parineeti Chopra will be featured in Jabariya Jodi with Siddharth Malhotra after Hasee Toh Phasee.

We can’t wait to see the performance of the film at the box office and public’s reaction on Kesari which is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, this year.

