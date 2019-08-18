Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared his opinions while speaking to a leading daily about the actors in the industry who are doesn't sign films with more than one hero.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is busy basking the success of his latest film Mission Mangal shared his views about the actors in the industry who are reluctant to sign films with more than one hero. In an interview to a leading daily, Akshay Kumar revealed that honestly speaking industry’s actors are not able to comprehend the concept of two-hero or three-hero subject, and therefore they are not inclined to do it. After finding it out, he reliased that everybody wants to do a solo hero subject, however the previous generation was did it. They had even worked in three-hero subjects.

He further added that to witness such cases where actors are reluctant to take up a project is quite disappointing. These days two heroes hardly want to work together and even if they are taking up a project only after repeated requests. However, in Hollywood, it doesn’t follow the same pattern.

Citing his interest of work, Akshay Kumar said that he would love to work in a four-hero or five-hero subject, because it doesn’t matter if the role is fine no matter how good your content is. Also, he was failed to understand the reason behind the insecurity that matters to them.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the science fiction drama also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha. The film which saw a grand opening at the box office and is continued to be soaring high, this movie is running sucessfully in every theatre.

