Actor Akshay Kumar in a new video on shared on his social media on Saturday talked about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent investigation into the alleged drug problem in Bollywood.

The ‘Khiladi 786’ actor speaking in Hindi said he wanted to speak to everyone with a heavy heart, in the last few weeks, he wanted to say some things but there was so much negativity all around that he could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to. He said that even though they are called ‘stars’, it was the viewers who had made Bollywood what it was, with their love.

He further said that they were not just an industry; through the medium of films, they had promoted Indian values and culture to every corner of the world. The ‘Special 26’ actor added that films have tried to portray the sentiments of the people in our country; however you have felt, all these years. He said that whether it was the rage of the Angry Young Man, corruption or unemployment, cinema has tried to highlight these issues in its own way. He said, “so today, if your sentiments are angry, we accept that anger.”

The actor further said that after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of issues came to light which pained them as much as they pained the viewers, these issues forced them to look at what was happening in their own backyard. He said that it forced them to examine many ills of the film industry, which needed to be looked into, like, narcotics and drugs were being talked about then.

The actor said that he could lie to the viewers and tell them that this problem does not exist, itt definitely does, just like it must exist in every industry and profession. He said that it cannot be said that every person in every industry is involved in the problem. He added, “how is that possible?”

He said that the use of drugs is a legal matter and he was confident that whatever action will be taken by the law enforcement agencies and courts would be absolutely correct. He said that he also knows that every member of the film industry would fully cooperate in the investigation. He added that he implored everyone with folded hands, do not look at the entire industry in the same tainted light, that is not correct.

Asserting that they have the power to destroy someone’s hard-earned reputation within seconds, the actor appealed to the media to report with sensitivity.

He said, “Personally, I have always believed in the power of the media. If our media does not pick up the right issues at the right time, then many people will neither find a voice nor justice. I request the media to continue raising its voice but please maintain some sensitivity because one negative news item can destroy someone’s reputation that took years of hard work to build,” he said.

Concluding the video, Akshay sent out a message for his fans. He said, “My message to my fans is, you are the ones who have made us. We will not let you down. If you are upset, we will work harder on our flaws. We will win your trust and love. We exist because of you. Please stand with us. Thank you very much.”

