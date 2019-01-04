Akshay Kumar is all set to be back with his character in Simmba. Yes, Kumar who enacted a cameo role in the much-anticipated film of Rohit Shetty is all set to feature in Simmba's sequel, which is know to have been titled Sooryavanshi.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar did a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film Simmba where he played the character ATS Chief inspector Sooryavanshi. With this cameo role of star Akshay Kumar, Rohit has introduced his next film and according to latest reports, Akshay is all set to star as the lead protagonist of the upcoming sequel of Simmba. Yes, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the same character but in a different storyline.

Some actors are known for the screen presence to such an extent that even if they just do a small part in the film, it prompts the audience to applaud because of the outstanding performance of the actors. This is exactly what happened with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The film starring Ranveer Singh as a cop had cameos by two superstars, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar.

However, the more intriguing and captivating was that of Akshay Kumar whose presence towards the end made the audience feel high with his ATS Chief inspector character. He did this in a deliberate attempt to generate curiosity for his next film titled Sooryavanshi which is going to be directed by Rohit Shetty himself. Akshay will star as a bad-Ass cop in the same and the audience just can’t wait to see him again as the action hero.

Reports say Akshay will start shooting for Sooryavanshi this year. Akshay Kumar is also back to the bay from his mini vacay with his next film Kesari, which is a historical drama. The movie is based on the battle of Saragarhi where Akshay will be seen playing the character of Havildar Ishar Singh. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and Randeep Hooda and will see Akshay as a soldier fighting the Afghans with his battalion. The flick is slated to release on March 21, 2019.

