Touted as one of the biggest clashes of 2020, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Inshallah are a cause of worry for not just the filmmakers but also cinemagoers. Slated for a release on Eid, both the films are one of the most anticipated films of the year and are making a buzz for all the right reasons.

As per latest reports, the makers of Sooryavanshi are all set to avoid a clash with Inshallah and release Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb instead after two weeks post Eid. Speaking about the development, a source close to the film unit has revealed that Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone Sooryavanshi. The reason behind the same is to allow Salman Khan, who is known to have Eid release, can have a solo release. Post Inshallah, Akshay Kumar will hit the silver screens with his film Laxmmi Bomb.

The source added that juggling between two movie releases will be difficult for Akshay and the decision has been taken considering the promotions of the two films. Additionally, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan share a good bond and want the success of both the film. The official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

When Katrina Kaif was previously asked about Sooryanvanshi and Inshallah clash, she told a news portal that Salman will not let this happen as Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are both very dear to him. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty said that he is not even thinking about it as there is a lot of time before the films hit the screens. Laxmmi Bomb, which is the remake of Tamil film Kanchana, was announced today with the first look of the film. Co-starring Kiara Advani, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence and penned by Farhad Samji, the film will be bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar under the banner of Cape Of Good Films and Fox Star Studios.

