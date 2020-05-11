The release date calendar of Bollywood has witnessed some massive shifts this year due to coronavirus lockdown. Ever since the month of March, all the major films of Bollywood have been pushed infinitely or are considering the option to release the films on OTT platforms. Amidst this phase of uncertainty, trade analysts have predicted that two of the most anticipated films of the year- Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe might clash at the cinema screens on the occasion of Diwali.

Speaking about the release of big films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No. 1, a source told a news portal that these three films are massy entertainers with action, emotion and drama. These make up for films that audiences want to watch during the festival of the year.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan said that there are six months to go for Diwali. Hopefully, normalcy will return by then. Before Eid, Christmas and Republic Day, Diwali was the original festive window. Moreover, there are enough theatres to accommodate these big releases. To this, Distributor Raj Bansal added that Diwali might be the safest bet for big movies but filmmakers should refrain from releasing more than two films as it will impact their business.

While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 was scheduled for a May 1 release and Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled for an Eid release alongside Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. However, reports are rife that Akshay Kumar and the producers of Laxmmi Bomb are in talks with Disney + Hotstar for a direct OTT release.

