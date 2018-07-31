Gold star Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to share another poster of his upcoming movie Gold. Reema Kagti directorial which will hit the theatres on August 15, Gold stars Bollywood celebs like Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie is based on India's first Olympic win in 1948.

The much-anticipated movie Gold is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, this year. Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is helmed and penned by Reema Kagti. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Nikita Dutta and Abdul Quadir Amin. Based on India’s first Olympic win in 1948, Gold is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to share another poster of upcoming sports thriller Gold. “Ek Khwaab Jisne Pureh Desh Ko Ek Sath Jodh Diya. 200 Saal Ka Badla,” wrote Gold star.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar was noted saying that everything will be a competition. It is all about doing a good film. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India was a different story, Gold is a different one. The 51-year-old action star further added that it is frivolous to even think like that or compete with that film. Don’t compare it, it is all different.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Housefull 4. Sajid Khan’s directorial is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Ananya Pandey, Chunkey Pandey and Boman Irani will star in the upcoming comedy film that will hit the theatres on October 25, 2019.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen Anurag Singh’s Kesari that will release on March 22, next year. Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Pawan Malhotra, Vipin Sharma and Rana Ranbir starrer Indian period war drama is based on the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who played a significant role in the Battle of Saragarhi.

