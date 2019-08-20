Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal crossed 100 crores in three days and becomes his fastest film to enter the 100 crore club. Mission Mangal is multi starrer film that slew the bo-office on August 15.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission mangal featuring other popular actors has crossed 100 crores in theaters and become the fastest film that has earned 100 crores so shortly. The film earned more than 28 crores on day 1 and going marvelous on theaters. Akshay Kumar is known for his versatility and his last few films are setting the goals to earn 100 crores. His previous film of the year Kesari that was released in February also crossed 100 crores in 7 days. Apart from that Rajinikanth starrer 2.O crossed the glorious mark.

Mission Mangal is a story based on India’s first mission on Mars that has been completed by ISRO in the first attempt. The film is multi starrer that includes Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and many more. The actors depicting different roles of the real heroes, wandering between the dream and the house. The story depicts the struggle of the ISRO scientist of how they managed to give success to this mission.

Akshay Kumar Films can be ranked according to the commercial success, Robot 2.O bagged Rs 185 crore in the year 2018, Kesari earned 151.87 crores in the year 2019, Toilet Ek Prem Katha earned 132 crores, Rowdy Rathore bagged 131 crores in the year 2012, Rustom earned 124.45 crore, Airlift bagged 123.46 crore other than that many of his films crossed 100 crores.

The actor is lined up with some other entertaining projects, He will be next seen in the film Good News featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, Akshay is also be seen in the sequel of his comedy-drama Housefull. Rohit Shetty is going to cast Akshay in the film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, and Neena Gupta. The actor’s next film is supposed to be Laxmi Bomb opposite to Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The actor has recently announced his one more upcoming film titled Bachchan Panday.

