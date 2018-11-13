Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, next year. Gold actor Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to share the details about his upcoming movie Mission Mangal today i.e. November 13.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about the upcoming project of Akshay Kumar. In his tweet, Adarsh revealed that Akshay’s movie Mission Mangal will star Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film is being bankrolled by R Balki who has worked with Akki for the film Padman. The movie will be made under the banners of Fox Star Studio and hit the theatres on August 15 i.e. Independence Day.

Yet again Akshay Kumar has bagged the Independence day for his movie release. Akshay’s Gold starring Mouni Roy was a super hit and bagged around 107 crores at the box office. The sports drama was released on Independence Day, this year. It is reported that yet again Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s upcoming project will clash at the box office as John’s next Batla House is also scheduled to release on the same date.

Release date finalised… Akshay Kumar, R Balki and Fox Star Studios to release #MissionMangal on 15 Aug 2019… Directed by Jagan Shakti… #IndependenceDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/NSPiMhl51j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar too has unveiled the details about the much-awaited project of Thugs Of Hindostan actor Amitabh Bachchan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra which has been the topic of B-Town ever since the news of Ranbir and Alia dating each other has set the internet on fire. Made under the banners of Dharma Movies, Brahmastra is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Student of the Year actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the details about the movie that will now hit the theatres in December 2019.

