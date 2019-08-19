Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is continuing to impress the audience with its gripping plot and excellent performance of the starcast. The movie which earned Rs 97.56 crore is emerging to be the highest weekend grosser of Akshay Kumar at the box-office. The movie is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club today.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is running successfully at the box office and is continued to leave the audience spellbound with the visual effects and a gripping plot of the movie. Yes, the movie which earned Rs 97.56 crore and is emerging to be the highest weekend grosser of Akshay Kumar at the box-office is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club today. It will become this year’s 10th film to achieve feat after Uri, Manikarnika, Gully Boy, Bharat, Kabir Singh, De De Pyaar De, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Super 30.

Actor Sharman Joshi who played the main role in the film spilled the beans regarding the film. Sharman Joshi said that they had puta lot of effort making the film. Hope the audience would love it because they loved it while making it.

The reaction for the movie had been overwhelming, till now and it’ only one day yet. The entire cast is thrilled with the response and at the end they had hoped this movie would run for the longest times.

Mission Mangal is starred by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen along with Sharman Joshi which is based on ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which is made possible primarily all-woman team of scientists in 2013.

On the work front, ‘Mission Mangal’ is based on the story of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who had contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). While talking about the film, director reportedly said this film is true to technicalities, but the characters have been fictionalised.

