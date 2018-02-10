Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan will not release in Pakistan after failing to get an NOC from the Pakistan Censor Board according to reports. The members of the Censor Board refused t watch the movie which depicts 'taboo' content such as sanitary pads and women menstruation following which they announced a country-wide ban on the movie. PadMan released on Friday and minted Rs 10 crore on the opening day.

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is garnering rave reviews from all corners of the country, the film critics have hailed the movie for bringing out a rather sensitive topic of the importance of sanitary pads out in open. However, the Pakistan censor board has barred PadMan’s release in the country for the ‘taboo’ topic that it depicts. The members of the board have stated that it will be unIslamic and against the principles of the country to let PadMan release. The board has denied issuing a NOC to the film and is likely to take a firm stand against its screening.

According to a Tribune report, members of the Punjab Film Censor Board denied watching PadMan in order to give it a clearance certificate. Announcing a nation-wide ban on the film for depicting a taboo topic about sanitary pads, the Pakistani Censor Board members did not watch the film as they were hesitant to watch content regarding women’s menstruation hygiene. Some film distributors who were in favour of releasing the film were criticised by the Censor Board for promoting Indian films that are “ruining Islamic traditions, history and culture.”

PadMan is a film based on the life of innovator and social worker Arunachalam Muruganantham who broke the stereotypes by inventing low-cost sanitary pads for the women in rural areas who couldn’t afford the essential. His low-cost pad making machine was the answer to women’s menstrual woes. In PadMan, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Muruganantham and showcases the struggles he went through in real life to bring a huge change in the society. Akshay’s character Lakshmi goes strength to strength to help the women affording sanitary pads for cheap while breaking several stereotypes and menstrual myths which are till date prevalent in the Indian society.

PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Sonam plays a colleague to Lakshmi (Akshay) and helps him in his journey of breaking the stereotypes. Radhika Apte is playing the role of Lakshmi’s wife in the film. PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna and is directed by R Balki. The film opened with a Box-Office collection of Rs 10 crore in India after releasing on Friday but has failed to get the same appreciation in the neighbouring country.

“Earlier there was an issue with Padmaavat and the members are facing criticism on issuing it a certificate. In such circumstances, we cannot allow a film whose name, subject and story is not acceptable yet in our society. Central Censor Board also raised objections on the scenes and dialogues of the films that are very sensitive,” a Pakistan Censor Board official was quoted as saying by the Tribune. The report elaborates that the officials alleged PadMan faced problems in India due to its content and it is not ‘suitable’ to release in Pakistan.