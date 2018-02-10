Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor has been accused of plagiarism charges. A budding writer named Ripu Daman Jaiswal, who has also filed a FIR against the filmmakers, has claimed that he had sent his script to Karan Johar's production house and just days after that Twinkle Khanna revealed that her production house is now making a film based around the same story. He has claimed that most of the scenes in the film have been taken from the summary he had sent earlier.

Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor has received a great response from the audiences as well as film critics. Helmed by R Balki, the film marks the maiden production venture of Twinkle Khanna and takes the film’s inspiration from her book ‘The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad.’ However, a budding writer named Ripu Daman Jaiswal has accused the filmmakers of plagiarism and has filed a FIR against them. He has further claimed that some of the scenes shown in the film are actually fictionalised and are a part of the script that he had written earlier and sent to the creative head of Dharma Productions.

In a long Facebook post, Ripu stated, “One and a half years ago, I had written and registered a film based on the works of Arunachalam Muruganantham and Saati biodegradable sanitary pads. Have you heard about them? Yup, Arunachalam Muruganantham is the guy who had made low cost sanitary pads for rural women. I had registered the film on 5th of December 2016 from SCREEN WRITER ASSOCIATION and sent to Ryan Stephan (Karan johar’s production — Creative head) and personally to Vikram Aditya Motwane. And you know what happened? After ten days on 16th of December 2016, I heard the news that Mrs. Twinkle Khanna revealed that her production is making a film based on his life, starring AKSHAY KUMAR.”

He further added, “Recently, the PADMAN trailer released, and most of the scenes has been taken from the summary I had sent to MR. Ryan Stephan. Yes, they even copied my fictional scenes (Check out the Rakshabandan scene. In real life, Arunachalam Muruganantham has no sister.) I have decided to take this matter to court and fight a battle against the producers of the film.” On his Twitter handle, Ripu shared snippets from his script and tweeted, “I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue? This is unfair. (Amitabh Bachchan quoted this dialogue in PadMan.)” The filmmakers have not given any official statement on the matter as of yet.

You guys, I need help. One and a half years ago, I had written and registered a film based on the works of Arunachalam… Posted by Ripu Daman Jaiswal on Wednesday, 20 December 2017

Intermission of PadMan. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That’s it. I am definitely going to court. — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 9, 2018