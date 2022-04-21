Following the social media backlash, the actor apologised to followers for supporting the brand on Twitter after midnight on Thursday.

After being severely ridiculed for his involvement with the tobacco company, the actor said that he will no longer be a brand ambassador for the brand he had recently signed up to represent. Following the social media backlash, Akshay apologised to followers for supporting the brand on Twitter after midnight on Thursday.

The actor in his heartfelt note said, “I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

The Bollywood star further stated that the proceeds from the endorsement will be donated to a good cause.

“I’ve made the decision to donate the entire endorsement fee to a worthy charity. The brand may continue to run the commercials until the end of the legally obligated contract, but I promise to be exceedingly cautious in my future decisions. In exchange, I would always beg for your love and well wishes “he penned

After Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar became the latest Bollywood star to endorse Vimal Elaichi’s cardamom goods.

Tobacco products are also sold under the brand. In recent advertisements for the brand, Shah Rukh and Ajay are shown welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal world.’

Fans were outraged that Akshay was advertising a harmful product, so they turned to social media to share old recordings of him speaking out against the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products, to remind him of what he once said.

Netizens pointed out that Akshay, who is known for being one of Bollywood’s fittest performers, was supporting a gutka brand.